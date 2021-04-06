11th Circ. Backs Comcast Arbitration Clause In FCRA Row

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit reversed a Georgia federal court's decision and ruled that a proposed class action claiming Fair Credit Reporting Act violations against Comcast must go to arbitration due to a subscriber agreement signed by the proposed lead plaintiff. Michael Hearn, a former Comcast subscriber, sued Comcast Cable Communications LLC after he said the company lowered his credit score by using his Social Security number on file to find his credit report while he inquired about resubscribing to their services. Daniel Zemel of Zemel Law LLC, counsel for Hearn, told Law360 in an emailed statement Tuesday that the Monday decision is...

