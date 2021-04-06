Apple Can't Get Facebook Docs About 'Bias' In Epic Battle

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Tuesday rejected a bid from Apple to force Facebook into handing over documents about the social network's alleged bias, after Epic Games said it intends to call a Facebook executive as a witness in its App Store antitrust suit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson issued an order denying a motion from Apple seeking documents from Facebook that the tech giant said it needs for a fair cross examination of Vivek Sharma, Facebook's vice president of gaming. Epic Games recently included Sharma on its witness list for a slated May trial on its claims that the...

