NRA's Top Lawyer Says He Wasn't Consulted On Ch. 11 Filing

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association's general counsel testified in a Texas bankruptcy court Tuesday that he was not consulted or informed about the organization's plans to file for Chapter 11 reorganization until the day the company submitted its petition. During the second day of a trial on multiple motions to dismiss the bankruptcy case, John Frazer said others in the organization were aware of the intention to seek bankruptcy protection and that he was never asked about the filing. "I was aware it was an option being considered but I was not asked my advice on it, no," Frazer testified during questioning...

