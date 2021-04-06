Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NRA's Top Lawyer Says He Wasn't Consulted On Ch. 11 Filing

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association's general counsel testified in a Texas bankruptcy court Tuesday that he was not consulted or informed about the organization's plans to file for Chapter 11 reorganization until the day the company submitted its petition.

During the second day of a trial on multiple motions to dismiss the bankruptcy case, John Frazer said others in the organization were aware of the intention to seek bankruptcy protection and that he was never asked about the filing.

"I was aware it was an option being considered but I was not asked my advice on it, no," Frazer testified during questioning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!