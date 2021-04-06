USAA Faces Georgia Suit Over Totaled Car Coverage

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Insurance carrier United Services Automobile Association failed to cover sales tax and title transfer fees when paying customers for their totaled vehicles even though it's obligated to under the policies, a policyholder claims in a proposed class action filed in Georgia federal court. USAA policies require the company to pay "actual cash value" on total loss claims, which includes Georgia's motor vehicle tax and license plate transfer fees, items the company failed to pay when calculating the cost of replacing a vehicle, plaintiff Jahazel Black said in the lawsuit, filed Monday in the Northern District of Georgia. Black alleges that USAA...

