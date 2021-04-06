Okla. Tribes Say Reservation Rulings Back Gambling Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations have told a D.C. federal judge that recent Oklahoma criminal court cases that recognized the tribes' reservations back their civil suit claiming the state's governor reached illegal gambling compacts with four other tribes. The plaintiff tribes filed a notice Monday to draw the federal court's attention to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings overturning several individuals' criminal convictions because they took place within the tribe's treaty-defined reservations, based on the U.S. Supreme Court's July 2020 McGirt decision that applied a similar analysis to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma court's rulings mean...

