Edelson Gets Mixed Bag In Bid To Depose Ex-Girardi Partners

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Tuesday denied Edelson PC's bid to depose one former Girardi Keese partner in his bid to escape stolen settlement money claims, but the judge said he needs more time to decide whether another ex-partner's dismissal bid warrants a deposition. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Edelson hasn't shown the court a need to depose former Girardi Keese PC partner Keith Griffin in the jurisdictional challenge he threw at the firm's claims that he helped founder Tom Girardi misappropriate $2 million in settlement funds. But the judge said more time is needed to determine whether former Girardi...

