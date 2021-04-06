NLRB Judge Says Contractor Had Duty To Bargain With Union

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A labor contractor violated federal labor law by changing drivers' benefits without telling them and negotiating with their union after it took over a transportation contract at an Ohio Air Force base from another company, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled. In a decision issued Monday, Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan ordered Logmet LLC to compensate drivers it had hired for a contract at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after it switched them to a benefits plan less generous than what they received from their previous employer for the same work. Judge Amchan said Logmet "actively misled" the employees to believe their...

