Insurer, Atty Sued For Nixing Offer Before $250K Verdict

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey couple has launched a state court action against Cure Auto Insurance Co., alleging the carrier and its attorney Lori A. Kaniper's refusal to settle a car crash suit for the policy limit of $100,000 resulted in a $250,000 jury verdict that forced them into bankruptcy. In a complaint filed Monday, John and Joyce McKeon alleged Cure has breached a fiduciary duty by not accepting a settlement offer within the coverage limit in an underlying personal injury suit against them. The McKeons are asking the court to issue a judgment against Cure with the exact amount of damages to...

