Energy Cos. Ask FERC To Halt New Mass. Gas Project Review

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Dozens of energy industry players urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to abandon re-examination of an Enbridge Inc. unit's $1 billion pipeline project facility, arguing the agency can't disturb finalized orders and attempts to do so create substantial regulatory uncertainty. A slew of briefs filed Monday oppose a February order by the commission that opened an inquiry into whether or not the agency should reconsider allowing a Massachusetts compressor station that is part of Enbridge's Atlantic Bridge Project to continue to operate. Opponents of reopening the matter — including Enbridge's Algonquin Gas Transmission LLC entity, the American Petroleum Institute, and the...

