Seinfeld Wants Copyright Accuser's Attorney To Pay Fees

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Jerry Seinfeld wants to hold a filmmaker's counsel partly on the hook for legal fees the comedian incurred defending an unsuccessful copyright suit over "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," saying the case involved "abusive and opportunistic conduct." On Monday, Seinfeld asked a New York federal court to hold counsel for plaintiff Christian Charles jointly and severally liable for $973,858.37 in attorney fees and costs. Charles' attorney — now Peter L. Skolnik of Clark Guldin — "does not dispute that he advised his client to file claims that he knew were plainly time-barred under controlling Second Circuit precedent," Seinfeld said. The case...

