Girardi Keese Trustee Still Finding Cases, Potential Victims

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- As much as $25 million is missing from Girardi Keese clients' settlements, and more cases and potential victims are still being found three months after the plaintiffs firm closed down, its bankruptcy trustee told a Los Angeles judge Tuesday.

The firm and its founder, trial lawyer Thomas Girardi, also owe at least tens of millions of dollars to lenders, attorneys and others. Trustee Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC said her team is far short of recovering enough money to pay them all, and while she has identified up to $25 million missing from settlement funds, the firm's lack of central or...

