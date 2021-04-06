Business Groups Ask High Court To Review $2.1B J&J Verdict

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to review a Missouri jury's $2.1 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson after finding its talcum powder products gave 22 women ovarian cancer, saying the consolidation of such cases hampers defendants' due process rights. With the overcrowding of state and federal court systems only made worse by the pandemic, steps to lighten the litigation load — like consolidating multiple plaintiffs in a single trial — could prevent defendants from putting on a fair defense or it could create biases that favor the plaintiffs, according to the amicus...

