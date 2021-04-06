Albright Issues Case-Ending Sanctions In Oil Patent Fight

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright found True Chemical Solutions liable Tuesday for willfully infringing oil and gas delivery trailer patents as punishment for misconduct that came to light on the eve of trial. Judge Albright said he'll hold a trial over what damages True Chem owes Performance Chemical Co. but put the company on the hook for willful infringement and attorney fees and said he's preparing a permanent injunction. He also struck True Chem's attempt to invalidate PCC's patents. Tuesday's order granted PCC a preliminary injunction to hold PCC over until a permanent one is entered. "The court has determined, based...

