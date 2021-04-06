Jay Peak EB-5 Fraud Case's $8M Deal Nabs Final Approval

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday granted final approval of the $8 million settlement between the law firms implicated in the failed Jay Peak ski resort EB-5 immigrant investor scam, investors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles greenlighted the deal in a 19-page final order, observing that the interests of the affected parties were "fairly and reasonably considered and addressed." The agreement provides for the implicated law firms, which include Carroll & Scribner PC, Carroll & Associates PC and Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer PC, to dole out $8 million. Of that amount, the...

