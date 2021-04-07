Real Estate Rumors: Mark Hunt, DSC, Butters Construction

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Entities affiliated with Colorado investor Mark Hunt have purchased several Palm Beach, Florida, office and retail properties for $58 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 219 and 225 Worth Ave., 220 Peruvian Ave. and 375 S. County Road, which have a mix of office, retail, restaurant and storage space, according to the report. The sellers are entities affiliated with investor Burton Handelsman, the Journal reported. Nonprofit Environmental Working Group has leased 15,331 square feet in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The firm is taking space at 1250 Eye St. N.W., which is...

