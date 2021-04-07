NJ Atty Must Face 'Doomed' COVID Trial Claims, Court Told

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A former client is calling on a New Jersey court to block her attorney's request to escape claims he mishandled her medical malpractice case and failed to seek a mistrial at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in what she said was a "litigation catastrophe." A New Jersey Superior Court judge has already refused to dismiss the entire legal malpractice suit brought against attorney Anthony Pope by his former client Barbara Bok, so Pope last week urged the court to toss certain "speculative" allegations relating to how he handled her underlying medical malpractice suit. But in a brief filed Monday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS