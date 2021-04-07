NY Legislature OKs $4.3B Tax Hikes On Biz And Wealthy

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The New York Legislature approved a revenue budget bill Wednesday that includes $4.3 billion in tax increases on high-earners and large corporations as part of a proposed $212 billion state budget. The Democratic-controlled state Senate passed S.B. 2509-C by a 38-25 vote shortly after midnight, according to an unofficial tally. The bill, which represents the revenue and tax-related parts of the state budget package, includes an estimated $4.3 billion in new revenue within two years, as well as the continuation of planned tax cuts for the middle class. The state Assembly, also controlled by Democrats, passed the measure Wednesday evening by an...

