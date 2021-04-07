Insurer, McDonald's Franchisee Resolve BIPA Coverage Row

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- American Family Mutual Insurance Co. and an Illinois McDonald's franchise have agreed to end their dispute over coverage for a former worker's lawsuit alleging the restaurant violated the state's landmark biometric privacy law. According to a stipulation of dismissal filed in Illinois federal court Tuesday by franchise location owners Schmitt South Eola LLC and Schmitt-Orchard LLC, the franchise withdrew their tender of defense for the lawsuit on March 29. Details of a potential settlement were not immediately available, but American Family has agreed to voluntarily dismiss its declaratory judgment action, and the owners have agreed to voluntarily dismiss their counterclaim....

