BofA Accused Of Failing To Protect Calif. Customers' Benefits

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Bank of America NA has been accused of running afoul of the California Consumer Privacy Act by failing to protect customers' personal information from thieves who penetrated its system to make fraudulent and unauthorized charges on cardholders' accounts. San Diego resident Deaniesha Lawrence — who lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and received unemployment assistance from the state — alleges in her 11-count lawsuit in California federal court on Tuesday that BofA "made it nearly impossible for those in need of benefits to receive their much-needed aid." The bank has a contract to administer and distribute billions of dollars in...

