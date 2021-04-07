Boeing Wants $1B 737 MAX8 Suit Kept In Federal Court

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Boeing asked an Illinois federal court on Wednesday to reconsider its decision to send a $1 billion suit over its 737 MAX8 jets back to state court, saying more recent decisions and the plaintiffs' bankruptcy should keep the case at the federal level. In the motion, The Boeing Co. pointed to a number of decisions from Seventh Circuit courts, including the same district as the present case, that gave approval to the "snap removal" of lawsuits, saying that U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood's decision last week to send Norwegian Air Shuttle's suit alleging Boeing sold it unsafe aircraft back to...

