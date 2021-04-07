Daily Mail Escapes Ex-Rep. Katie Hill's Revenge Porn Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday tossed claims that the Daily Mail, a British newspaper, violated the state's revenge porn law by distributing nude photos of former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill, ignoring warnings from her attorney that the ruling invites "women-hating incels, politicians and publications" to share nude images of their enemies. The Daily Mail has escaped claims that it violated California's revenge porn law by distributing nude photos of former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill, however, her ex-husband Kenny Heslep and others remain in the suit. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Hill's attorney Carrie Goldberg made a passionate argument during a remote hearing,...

