Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Settlement Delayed In $1.28B MRAP Contract Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and a prominent defense contractor said Wednesday that because of the change in administration, they would need more time to settle a $1.28 billion fraud claim against the contractor related to claims of overbilling.

For the second time, attorneys for the government, Navistar Defense LLC and the whistleblower who brought the suit said that various issues have prevented finalization of a settlement first proposed in November.

"The parties report that progress has been made on a draft settlement agreement and final authorization for the settlement," they said. "Due to the change of the administration and other circumstances, however,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!