Settlement Delayed In $1.28B MRAP Contract Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and a prominent defense contractor said Wednesday that because of the change in administration, they would need more time to settle a $1.28 billion fraud claim against the contractor related to claims of overbilling. For the second time, attorneys for the government, Navistar Defense LLC and the whistleblower who brought the suit said that various issues have prevented finalization of a settlement first proposed in November. "The parties report that progress has been made on a draft settlement agreement and final authorization for the settlement," they said. "Due to the change of the administration and other circumstances, however,...

