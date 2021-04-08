Tribal Lending Deal With Larger $182M Payout Gets Initial OK

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:46 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has given an early green light to a revised $182 million deal to settle illegal online lending claims against tribe-owned American Web Loan Inc. that increases cash payments to the proposed class by $21 million and cancels thousands of additional loans. U.S. District Judge Henry C. Morgan Jr. gave preliminary approval Wednesday to the revised settlement against AWL and others, saying the proposal addressed objections raised by some members of the proposed nationwide class and concerns that led him to deny final approval of an earlier version of the deal worth $141 million. The revised settlement would...

