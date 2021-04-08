Postmates, Couriers Agree To End Mass Arbitration Appeals

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Postmates Inc. has agreed to drop its attempts to appeal rulings in two cases that compelled the company to arbitrate with thousands of couriers who claimed misclassification as independent contractors, asking the Seventh Circuit and Ninth Circuit to dismiss each of the appeals. In two stipulated motions on Wednesday, Postmates did not specify why it was requesting the dismissals but indicated that the on-demand delivery company had come to an agreement with the couriers and would no longer fight the district court decisions to compel arbitration. The couriers signed off on the motions. "All parties hereby move the court for an...

