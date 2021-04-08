Real Estate Rumors: Ocean Bank, Blackstone, General Capital

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Ocean Bank has loaned $32.4 million for a Miami apartment complex project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The loan to Astor Cos. is for 61 N.W. 37th Ave., where the company is planning to build 199 apartment units as well as 3,265 square feet of retail space, according to the report. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has loaned $102 million for a Silicon Valley research and development and office campus, Commercial Observer reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge. The loan to developer SteelWave and Angelo Gordon is for the two-building Whisman Campus in Mountain View, which has a total of 149,887 square...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS