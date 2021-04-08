City Housing Agency Says Ex-Deputy GC's Suit Not Protected

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Atlanta Housing Authority has asked the Eleventh Circuit to reject a former deputy general counsel's bid to revive her whistleblower suit, arguing that a lower court was correct in tossing her claims because they weren't protected under the National Defense Authorization Act. The AHA said Wednesday that former senior vice president and deputy general counsel for real estate Karen Fuerst was wrong in claiming she was entitled to protection under the NDAA because the law was intended to protect contractor employees, not government employees. Fuerst told the Eleventh Circuit in March that despite the plain language of the NDAA seemingly...

