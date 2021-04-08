Ga. Judge Rips 'Unprofessional' Attys In Cardi B Slander Case

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Georgia judge told attorneys defending a gossip blogger against defamation claims brought by rapper Cardi B that they should be embarrassed by their "wholly unprofessional" conduct and should encourage their client to settle. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II on Thursday stopped short of sanctioning attorneys Sadeer Sabbak and Olga Izmaylova, of Atlanta criminal defense firm Sabbak & Izmaylova PC, for failing to timely file a response to the singer's motion for summary judgment on claims she was defamed by Georgia blogger Latasha Kebe. Kebe has countersued Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, claiming Cardi B threatened...

