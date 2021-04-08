FCC Tells DC Circ. It's Pondering Net Neutrality Rule Revival

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has dropped a hint that it is considering reinstating net neutrality rules in the not too distant future. In documents filed Wednesday, the FCC told the D.C. Circuit that it's in favor of pausing a case that challenges a Trump-era FCC decision cementing the repeal of rules that prohibit internet service providers from interfering with the transmission of web content. The FCC wrote that it needs time to review issues raised in the petition brought by the California Public Utilities Commission, as well as in overlapping petitions filed by public interest and trade groups, now that the...

