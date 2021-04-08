Texans QB Seeks Court Order To ID Sex Assault Accusers

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is asking a Texas state court to order the growing number of women who have anonymously filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against him to come forward with their identities as the cases continue to garner widespread media attention. The motions ask the court to mandate the plaintiffs in some of the suits against the quarterback to amend their complaints to identify themselves, arguing that Texas procedural law does not allow plaintiffs to file suits anonymously and that it does not give Watson a fair opportunity to address the claims. Watson and his attorneys told the court they...

