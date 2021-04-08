Google Judge Wants Info On Facebook's Role In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday that while she doesn't think advertisers' proposed antitrust class action against Google will be "dismissed at the motion to dismiss stage," she plans to toss the claims with leave to amend and wants more details on whether Google offers advertising services on Facebook. During a virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman told counsel representing Google advertisers that at a minimum, they must revise their complaint to remove a proposed class of publishers from the lawsuit, which are filing their own consolidated antitrust complaint against Google. The judge said the advertisers also should amend their alleged market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS