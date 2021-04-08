Uber Background Checks Hurt Black, Latinx Drivers, Suit Says

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. was slapped with a proposed class action in New York federal court Thursday by drivers who say the ride-hailing giant flouted New York City law by discriminating against drivers because of their criminal history, which hurts Black and Latinx drivers. Uber driver Job Golightly sued the company for violating the city's Fair Chance Act, saying he and a class of roughly 1,300 New York City drivers were either fired or denied the opportunity to work for Uber based on the results of background checks. The Fair Chance Act is a provision of the New York City Human Rights Law....

