Oracle, Ellison Try To End Investors' Systemic Racism Claims

Law360, San Francisco (April 8, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp., its billionaire co-founder Larry Ellison and members of its board of directors urged a California federal magistrate judge Thursday to toss shareholders' derivative suit alleging the software giant's leadership engaged in systemic racism, calling the shareholders' discrimination theory "just a made-up daisy chain" based on "pure conclusion." Morrison & Foerster LLP partner Jordan Eth, counsel for Ellison, Safra A. Catz, Leon Panetta and other Oracle board members, urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to dismiss shareholders' discrimination claims with prejudice, saying he's being charitable when he calls the shareholders' theory "far-fetched." "It's far-fetched every way you can think...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS