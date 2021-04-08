Swimming League Suit's Discovery Brawl Irks Calif. Judge

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge grew irritated Thursday at lawyers fighting over depositions in an antitrust suit over Olympic swimming, telling them the case had "spun out of control" and to wrap up the contentious discovery. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley vented as tensions boiled over between attorneys for an emerging swimming organization and the sport's international organizer, Fédération Internationale de Natation. Judge Corley was trying to clear up an impasse over difficulties that International Swimming League claims it has encountered while deposing Julio Maglione, FINA's president, who the league says has given rambling and unresponsive answers. "You're not hearing me,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS