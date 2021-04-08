High Court Asked To Snuff Philly UberBlack Drivers Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Uber has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Third Circuit ruling allowing Philadelphia-based UberBlack drivers to take the ride-hailing giant to trial for allegedly classifying the drivers as independent contractors to deny them proper minimum and overtime wages. In a certiorari petition made public on Thursday, Uber Technologies Inc. asked the nation's high court to reverse the Third Circuit's precedential decision reviving a proposed Fair Labor Standards Act class action from UberBlack drivers, arguing the March 2020 decision distorted the "economic reality" factors that courts analyze in cases like these. The Third Circuit decision cleared a path for the...

