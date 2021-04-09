Biden Admin. Won't Halt Dakota Access Pipeline Operations

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Even after over two months in power, the Biden administration told a D.C. federal judge Friday that it hasn't decided whether to force the Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down pending a fresh review of its environmental impacts. Counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said during a virtual hearing that the agency expects to complete a court-ordered environmental impact statement for the project in roughly a year, but that the new administration has not decided whether to tell the pipeline operator to drain the pipe of oil in the meantime, despite being given a 60-day extension. The lack of clarity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS