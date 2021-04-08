Nike Resolves Bad Blood With Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' Seller

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. settled a trademark dispute on Thursday with a Brooklyn-based artists collective over claims that consumers would be duped into thinking the company is affiliated with Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," which feature the Nike swoosh logo, with the art collective agreeing to recall the sneakers. The settlement comes a week after U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee granted Nike's request for a temporary restraining order against MSCHF Product Studio Inc., the New York design studio behind rapper Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes," blocking the sale of the allegedly trademark-infringing sneakers that feature a drop of human blood. "As part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS