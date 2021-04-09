Perrigo Execs Ask Out Of Investor Lawsuit Over $1.9B Tax Bill

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Two executives should be dismissed from a lawsuit against pharmaceutical company Perrigo alleging it hid a €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) tax bill because there is no evidence of their wrongdoing, they told a New York federal court. The plaintiffs, investors holding Perrigo stock, have not presented evidence that the executives, Perrigo chief executive officer Murray Kessler and former chief financial officer Ronald Winowiecki, deliberately misrepresented the company's tax liability, they said in a motion and brief for summary judgment filed Thursday. Investors accuse Kessler and Winowiecki of concealing Perrigo's potential tax liability to Ireland after the company's purchase of an Irish entity,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS