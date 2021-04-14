Ruling Shows 5th Circ. Reluctant To Second-Guess Agencies

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- On March 10, in its decision in Sierra Club v. U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refused to overturn a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to authorize impacts to two endangered cat species: the ocelot (Leopardus pardalis) and jaguarundi (Herpailurus yagouaroundi cacomitli). According to the FWS, there are approximately 50 ocelots remaining in the U.S. There have been no confirmed sightings of the jaguarundi in the U.S. since 1986. In reaching its decision, the Fifth Circuit refused to second-guess the agency's decision-making process consistent with the deferential standard of judicial review prescribed in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS