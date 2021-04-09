Real Estate Rumors: Power Petroleum, NorthBridge, Merrimac

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Florida-based fuel distributor Power Petroleum has purchased a Miami Beach retail building and gas station for $11.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 6348 Collins Ave., which includes a gas station and a 4,370-square-foot building leased to 7-Eleven Inc., and the seller is the Sarah D. Brito Revocable Trust, according to the report. NorthBridge Partners has purchased a Maryland development site for $21 million, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for 13.61 acres at 1200 Stoney Run Road, which is currently leased to Amazon.com Inc., and the seller is HLNP LLC, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS