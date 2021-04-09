Most Texans QB Accusers Ordered To ID Themselves

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Two Houston state judges have ordered more than a dozen of the women who have filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to reveal their identities. Harris County District Court Judges Rabeea Sultan Collier and Dedra Davis granted requests from Watson to require women who filed suits as "Jane Doe" plaintiffs to amend their suits to state their names. The orders apply to 13 of the 22 civil lawsuits filed in Texas state court against Watson alleging assault and harassment during massage sessions. Prior to Friday, only two of the women in the suits had identified themselves publicly....

