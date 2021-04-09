Roku Cleared Of Infringement In $228M Interactive TV IP Trial

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Western District of Texas jury decided on Friday that Roku Inc. had not infringed two interactive television technology patents held by software development company ESW Holdings Inc., and awarded no damages. The in-person trial, presided over by U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, kicked off with opening statements on Monday and the six-person jury began deliberating on Friday around noon, returning its unanimous verdict just before 5 p.m. ESW had argued that Roku infringed its patents through Roku's "development environment," which allows third-party developers to create streaming channels and advertisements that are then made available to customers via Roku's streaming platform....

