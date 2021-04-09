Jury Awards $1.9M In Construction Insurance Coverage Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury awarded roughly $1.9 million to a construction company after finding United Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. breached its fiduciary duty and acted in bad faith when defending the company in an underlying lawsuit. The jury found Thursday that United Fire defended Thiems Construction Co. Inc. in bad faith when it failed to settle within the $1 million policy limit demand proposed by two homeowners who said the contractor's drainage project caused debris to flow onto their lake property. The jury's award covers about $900,000 in damages United Fire had refused to pay out, plus $1 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS