Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Awards $1.9M In Construction Insurance Coverage Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury awarded roughly $1.9 million to a construction company after finding United Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. breached its fiduciary duty and acted in bad faith when defending the company in an underlying lawsuit.

The jury found Thursday that United Fire defended Thiems Construction Co. Inc. in bad faith when it failed to settle within the $1 million policy limit demand proposed by two homeowners who said the contractor's drainage project caused debris to flow onto their lake property. The jury's award covers about $900,000 in damages United Fire had refused to pay out, plus $1 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!