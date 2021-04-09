Former Netflix Exec Faces Bribery Charges As Trial Kicks Off

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors accused a former Netflix executive of illegally receiving kickbacks and stock options from startups in exchange for lucrative contracts with the streaming giant during opening arguments in a bribery trial in California federal court Friday, while defense counsel argued the deals were legitimate and a product of Netflix's "no rules" culture. During the socially distanced, in-person jury trial, prosecutor Daniel Kaleba told jurors the case is about Michael Kail's "cheating" and "lying," and how he used his power at Netflix to award contracts to young startups that gave him kickbacks in an unethical "quid pro quo" pay-to-play scheme. "Consider what would motivate...

