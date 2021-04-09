Apple's 'Convenience' Not Enough To Ship IP Suit From WDTX

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A small smartphone company that has accused Apple of infringing patents on the "slide-to-unlock" feature told Texas U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Friday that the suit shouldn't be transferred from the Lone Star State to California just because it's more convenient for the iPhone maker. Neonode Smartphone LLC's opposition fired back at Apple's contention that there are no factors tying the case to Texas, arguing that on balance, the factors don't clearly favor California as a venue and that Apple's bid to ship the case there should be denied. Neonode also said Judge Albright has a nearly identical case it filed...

