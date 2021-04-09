Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple's 'Convenience' Not Enough To Ship IP Suit From WDTX

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A small smartphone company that has accused Apple of infringing patents on the "slide-to-unlock" feature told Texas U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Friday that the suit shouldn't be transferred from the Lone Star State to California just because it's more convenient for the iPhone maker.

Neonode Smartphone LLC's opposition fired back at Apple's contention that there are no factors tying the case to Texas, arguing that on balance, the factors don't clearly favor California as a venue and that Apple's bid to ship the case there should be denied. Neonode also said Judge Albright has a nearly identical case it filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!