Manhattan DA Investigating 'Missing' NYC Real Estate Atty

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is investigating a city real estate attorney who has allegedly gone missing along with millions in client funds, a source familiar with the probe told Law360. District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office has an active investigation into reports that Mitchell Kossoff, managing partner of Manhattan firm Kossoff PLLC, has misused client funds, the source said. The inquiry comes as at least four parties filed papers Friday in New York state court laying out amounts allegedly owed by Kossoff and related entities, with one saying that Kossoff is facing both state and federal investigations. Louis P. Giordano...

