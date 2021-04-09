Del. Rulings Guide On D&O Insurance For Corporate Fraud

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- As a matter of public policy, is insurance available to cover fraudulent conduct by a corporation's directors or officers? And when there are covered and uncovered matters and entities involved, how should loss be allocated? Where there is a dispute over which law to apply, which state's public policy should be applied to answer those questions? Two recent decisions — in RSUI Indemnity Co. v. Murdock from the Delaware Supreme Court, and Sycamore Partners Management LP v. Endurance American Insurance Co., from the Superior Court of the State of Delaware — held in favor of policyholders on these questions. In both cases,...

