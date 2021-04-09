Biden Seeks $753B For Defense As GOP Bemoans 'Cuts'

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will ask Congress for $753 billion to support national defense programs next year, according to the White House budget request unveiled Friday, boosting military spending slightly even as the administration emphasizes "neglected" non-defense discretionary items. The amount, a part of the total $1.5 trillion request, represents a 1.7% increase over current defense funding, while non-defense discretionary spending would grow by 16%. The proposal, which was quickly criticized by Republican lawmakers, earmarks $715 billion for the U.S. Department of Defense, below the $722 billion the last administration had forecast for the 2022 fiscal year. "The President's discretionary funding request represents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS