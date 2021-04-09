GAO Says Contract Bidder Lacks Standing To Revise Process

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Friday denied a construction firm's attempt to redo a solicitation issued by the U.S. Army, finding that the company did not have standing to challenge the solicitation on behalf of other potential bidders. GAO General Counsel Thomas H. Armstrong wrote that the Army's decision to amend, rather than completely cancel and reissue, its request for proposals could not be challenged by Relyant Global LLC because the firm was not harmed by the decision. On the other hand, any firm that may have originally been discouraged from bidding on the solicitation could have standing to initiate such...

