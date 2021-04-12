FBI Investigative Employees Can Proceed In Overtime Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- FBI supervisory investigative specialists can proceed as a conditional collective with their claims that the federal government shorted them on overtime pay after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims found they had sufficiently shown that they similarly faced a practice depriving them of pay. In an unpublished memorandum opinion and order Friday, Judge Kathryn C. Davis granted the supervisory investigative specialists' unopposed motion for conditional certification, saying the employees met the low standard for approval by showing that they were similar enough in their jobs and pay. "The court finds that plaintiffs have met their low evidentiary burden and made the 'modest...

