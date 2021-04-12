NY Judge To Freeze Accounts Tied To 'Missing' Atty's Firm

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Monday moved to freeze multiple bank accounts associated with Manhattan real estate firm Kossoff PLLC after numerous clients came forward last week claiming that managing partner Mitchell Kossoff is missing, along with millions in their funds. New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter said during an afternoon hearing in the case brought by SSM Realty Group II that she will order the law firm's accounts at JP Morgan Chase, Signature Bank and Valley National Bank to be frozen. The court is just beginning to take stock of recent transaction histories, and how much money is in...

